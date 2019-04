The voters turnout at the presidential election on March 31 made 63.52%.

This follows from the data posted on the official website of the Central Election Commission, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In compliance with the data, as at 8 p.m., the turnout made 63.52%.

The highest turnout was registered in Lviv (68.88%), Volyn (68.35%) regions and in the city of Kyiv (68.01%).

The lowest indicators were registered in Zakarpattia region (46.99%), Chernivtsi region (56.07%) and Luhansk region (56.78%).

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the CEC states there were minor violations during the voting unable to put results of the election at risk.