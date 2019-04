63.91% Of Voters Vote At Presidential Election In 102 Of 199 Constituencies In All Regions As At 8 P.M.

As at 8 p.m., a total of 63.91% of voters voted at presidential election at 102 of 199 constituencies in all regions of Ukraine.

This follows from the data posted in the table of the Elections information and analytical system at the Central Election Commission, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Region (range of constituencies) Voters turnout, % All over Ukraine 63.91 Vinnytsia region (11-18) 64.57 Volyn region (19-23) 68.19 Dnipropetrovsk region (24-40) 66.62 Donetsk region (41-61) 59.34 Zhytomyr region (62-67) 65.77 Zakarpattia region (68-73) 49.43 Zaporizhia region (74-82) 63.35 Ivano-Frankivsk region (83-89) 60.40 Kyiv region (90-98) 66.47 Kirovohrad region (99-103) 62.78 Luhansk region (104-114) 57.87 Lviv region (115-126) 68.37 Mykolayiv region (127-132) 60.63 Odesa region (133-143) 59.01 Poltava region (144-151) 65.67 Rivne region (152-156) 66.84 Sumy region (157-162) 66.03 Ternopil region (163-167) 66.11 Kharkiv region (168-181) 65.21 Kherson region (182-186) 56.88 Khmelnytskyi region (187-193) 64.78 Cherkasy region (194-200) 62.42 Chernivtsi region (201-204) 52.02 Chernihiv region (205-210) 66.30 Kyiv city (211-223) 68.36

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the voting at the presidential election was taking place on March 31 between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m.

A total of 39 candidates were taking part in the race.

Official results of the first round of the election will have to be provided before April 10 inclusive.

In case no of the candidates get over 50%, the second round will be scheduled for April 21.