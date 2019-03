The National Police has dismissed a criminal case upon possible unlawful liquidation of the Supreme Court of Ukraine (i.e. former composition of the Supreme Court).

This follows from court records, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In compliance with the court documents, on February 4, acting chairperson of the Supreme Court of Ukraine, Vasyl Humeniuk, appealed to a court against the resolution of N. Yevtushenko, an investigator from the investigation department of the Main Department of the National Police in Kyiv, dated December 29, 2018 on dismissal of a criminal case under Section 1 of Article 109 (actions aimed at forceful changing or overthrowing of the constitutional system or seizure of state power), Section 1 of Article 210 (breach of law on budget system of Ukraine), Section 1 of Article 353 (unauthorized appropriation of power or title of official), Section 1 of Article 364 (abuse of power or official authority), Section 1 of Article 365-2 (abuse of authority by public service providers), and Section 1 of Article 376 (interference with judiciary).

The case was dismissed in absence of proper evidence within the case.

Humeniuk noted that the National Police had not carried out a comprehensive investigation, examined all the circumstances of the criminal case and prematurely taken the decision to dismiss the case.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Head of the new Supreme Court, Valentyna Danyshevska states that the liquidation of the Supreme Court of Ukraine and higher specialized courts has not been completed yet and that the judges of the aforementioned courts continue receiving salaries.