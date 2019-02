PGO Gets Access To Papers Of Bogus Company Within Case On Transfer Of USD 750,000 From Party Of Regions' 'Blac

The Prosecutor General's Office of Ukraine has received access to papers of a bogus company within a case on transfer of USD 750,000 from the o-called "black ledger" of the Party of Regions to U.S. citizen Paul Manafort, who was adviser of then president Viktor Yanukovych.

This is said in the court materials, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

It is said the special investigation department of the Prosecutor General's Office carries out pre-trial investigation in a criminal case on fact of embezzlement of public funds by officials of the Cabinet of Ministers and state agencies who were members of the Party of Regions or had been appointed to the posts on the quota of the Party of Regions.

The investigation has established that a part of the funds in the amount of USD 750,000 was legalized by way of transfer by Neocom Systems Limited (Belize) to the Davis Manafort Company in October 2009 allegedly for supplies of computing equipment in the amount of 501 units.

The contract was concluded with Manafort on behalf of the director of Neocom Systems Limited Yevhen Kaseyev.

"Kaseyev was interrogated as a witness and said he had never had anything to do with Neocom Systems Limited. He had never signed any papers regarding registration or economic activities of the companies. He noted that the limited liability company Aprel Limited had also been registered as his property. He had never been involved in the registration and economic activities of the company either," the court materials read.

A detective of the Prosecutor General's Office asked the court to provide him with access to the papers of the limited liability company Aprel Limited.

The investigation wants to establish who registered the bogus company and managed its economic activities.

Late in December 2018, the court provided the Prosecutor General's Office with the access.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in December 2018, the Kyiv District Administrative Court found unlawful actions of Artem Sytnyk, the director of the National Anticorruption Bureau of Ukraine (NACB), and Verkhovna Rada member Serhii Leschenko (the faction of the Solidarity Bloc of Petro Poroshenko) who released information about U.S. citizen Paul Manafort, who was adviser of former president Viktor Yanukovych, in conection with the case on the so-called "black ledger" of the Party of Regions.

In June 2017, Deputy Prosecutor General / Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor Nazar Kholodnytskyi said there was no evidence of involvement of former president Viktor Yanukovych's former adviser Paul Manafort with the so-called "black ledger" of the Party of Regions.