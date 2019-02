The United States’ Special Representative for Ukraine Negotiations Kurt Volker supports the proposal by Germany and France to monitor the passage of vessels through the Kerch Strait.

Volker announced this during a telephonic press briefing from Washington (United States), Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Presence of international observers would be a very positive element. I think the idea of monitoring is very important and the step proposed by Germany and France deserves encouragement," he said.

At the same time, Volker noted that the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe, which is supposed to monitor the implementation of the Minsk agreements, faces many challenges in terms of access to the territories not controlled by Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Volker considers the “peace plan” proposed by the Chairman of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe’s Special Representative in the Trilateral Contact Group on resolution of the conflict in Donbas (Ukraine, Russia, and the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe) Martin Sajdik as a mechanism for implementing the Minsk agreements that were reached in (Belarus) in 2014 and expanded in 2015.