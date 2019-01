MP Lutsenko Withdraws UAH 750,000 On Eve Of Kyivska Rus Bank's Being Taken Into Provisional Administration - D

The Deposit Guarantee Fund (DGF) has revealed that on the eve of Kyivska Rus Bank's being taken into provisional administration, member of the Ukrainian Parliament of the Batkivschyna All-Ukrainian Association parliamentary faction, Ihor Lutsenko, withdrew UAH 750,000 from his accounts with the financial institution.

The DGF has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the report, the National Anticorruption Bureau (NACB) has started verification of the data declared by Ihor Lutsenko.

On October 25, 2018, the offences investigation department of the DGF handed a report on the crime by Lutsenko over to the NACB.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on March 19, 2015, the National Bank of Ukraine declared Kyivska Rus Bank an insolvent bank.