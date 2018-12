German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron demanded on Friday that Russian President Vladimir Putin immediately and unconditionally release Ukrainian sailors Russia captured along with their ships in the Kerch Strait in November.

This is said in a joint statement of German Chancellor Merkel and French President Macron on the situation in Ukraine, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“We demand safe, free and unimpeded transit for all ships through the Kerch Strait and the immediate and unconditional release of all illegally detained Ukrainian seafarers. They too should be able to celebrate the upcoming festivities with their families,” said Merkel and Macron in the joint statement.

German Chancellor Merkel and French President Macron also welcomed the sides’ recommitment to the ceasefire on the occasion of the New Year/Christmas festivities, which is due to come into effect at 12:01 p.m. (EET) on December 29, 2018.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the representative of Ukraine in the Trilateral Contact Group (TCG; Ukraine - Russia - Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe) Yevhen Marchuk said that the TCG had reached an agreement on establishing a regime of silence for the New Year and Christmas holidays from 12:01 a.m. on December 29.