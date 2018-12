United States To Support Ukraine In Enhancement Of Defense At Sea, Along Coastline And In Air

The United States intends to support Ukraine in enhancement of defense at sea, along the coastline and in its airspace.

Press service of the Secretariat of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine has said this in a statement with the reference to results of the Tuesday meeting between Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Andriy Parubiy and United States Special Representative for Ukraine Negotiations Kurt Volker, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The United States clearly saw all the unlawfulness of the Russia's attack on the Ukrainian vessels and detention of the Ukrainian navy sailors.

Besides, Volker noted that the United States supported Ukraine's intention to enhance defense capacity of its armed forces to be able to response to Russia's aggression, however, noted that it was important not to extend the martial law.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Andriy Parubiy states that in January 2019, the Congress of the United States will consider allocation of USD 125 million to Ukraine for ammunition.

