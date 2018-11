Chancellor of Germany Angela Merkel and President of the French Republic Emmanuel Macron consider that the elections held in the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics (DPR and LPR) on November 11 are illegal and not in line with Minsk agreements.

This follows from a joint statement by the German Chancellor and French President made after a meeting with President Petro Poroshenko, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The President of France and the Chancellor noted that the illegal elections in some areas of Donetsk and Luhansk regions held today despite the opposition of the world community. They are against the spirit of the Minsk agreements and human rights declaration of four Normandy states," the statement says.

According to the report, the elections undermine territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine.

Merkel and Macron welcome extension of the Law of Ukraine On Special Order Of Local Self-Government In Some Areas Of Donetsk And Luhansk Regions until December 31, 2019 inclusive and Poroshenko's statement on the necessity to separation of forces near Stanytsia Luhanska in Luhansk region.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on November 11, President Petro Poroshenko, Chancellor of the Federal Republic of Germany Angela Merkel and President of the French Republic Emmanuel Macron had negotiations in Paris (France) as to the elections in self-proclaimed Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics (DPR and LPR).

The European Union considers the so-called “elections” in the self-proclaimed “Donetsk People's Republic” and "Luhansk People's Republic" scheduled for November 11 illegal and does not intend to recognize them.