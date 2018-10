State Guard Department Warning About Traffic Limitations In Downtown Kyiv In View Of Merkel's Visit On Novembe

The State Guard Department of Ukraine warns about traffic limitations in downtown Kyiv in view of the official visit of Chancellor of Germany Angela Merkel on November 1.

Press service of the Department has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The limitations are expected on Bazhana Avenue, Naberezhne Shose Street, Parkova Doroha Street, Volodymyrskyi Uzviz street, Yevropeiska Ploscha Square, Hrushevskoho street, Shevkovychna street, Instytutska street, Khreschatyk street, Mykhailivska street, Volodymyrska street, Velyka Zhytomyrska street between 11 a,m. and 8 p.m.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Chancellor of Germany Angela Merkel will discuss the implementation of the Minsk agreements with President Petro Poroshenko, will meet with Prime Minister of Ukraine Volodymyr Groysman, parliamentary factions' leaders and student on November 1.

Merkel and Groysman are expected to discuss bilateral economic and international issues.

On October 1, Poroshenko and Merkel had a phone conversation and discussed situation in Donbas.