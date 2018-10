Average Wage Down 0.7% To UAH 9,042 In September

In September, average wage decreased by 0.7% or UAH 65 to UAH 9,042 per month over August.

The State Statistics Service has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The highest level of wages was registered in Kyiv where the average wage made UAH 13,614 per month.

The lowest wage level was registered in Chernivtsi region (UAH 7,061 per month).

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in August, average wage decreased by 2.1% or UAH 193 to UAH 8,977 per month over July.

Population's average wage in Ukraine in September, UAH: