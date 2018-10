German Chancellor Angela Merkel will visit Ukraine on November 1.

Ukrainian News Agency learned this from a source in the Presidential Administration.

"We expect Merkel with visit on November 1," he said.

Earlier, the Minister of Foreign Affairs Pavlo Klimkin said that President Petro Poroshenko will discuss with Merkel the issue of freeing hostages in Donbas and Ukrainian political prisoners in Russia during her visit to Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on October 1, Poroshenko and Merkel discussed the situation in Donbas by telephone.