United States Special Representative for Ukraine Negotiations Kurt Volker says the U.S. possesses detailed information about the presence of the Russian regular army in the occupied territories of Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

He said this in an interview with the Echo of Moscow radio station, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"We have very good information about the commanders, chain of command, troop types, their funding, the number of regular soldiers of the Russian army, the number of specialized units, and most of the forces are contract soldiers (in Donbas)," he said.

He says there is direct Russian command and control through the chain of command, including regular troops, regular officers, but most of the forces are contractors, paid by Russia.

Kurt Volker insists that the resolution of the conflict should begin with withdrawal of Russian troops from the occupied territories of Donetsk and Luhansk regions, disbanding of illegal armed formation, deployment of UN peacekeeping forces, and creation of outside administration.

According to him, at the final stage of the deployment of the peacekeepers they will take control of the Russia-Ukraine state border.

According to him, then Ukraine will be obliged to declare amnesty, to hold elections, and to provide a special status to the territories.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, National Security and Defense Council Secretary Oleksandr Turchynov says there are 30,000 Russian military in the territory of the annexed Crimea and 35,000 Russian military in the territory of occupied part of Donetsk and Luhansk regions.