Bread Prices Will Grow By 10% On Average Before 2019

The Ukrkhlibprom bakery association expects bread prices to grow by on average 10% before 2019.

Ukrainian News agency learnt this from Director General of the Association Oleksandr Vasylchenko.

Vasylchenko noted that the amount the bread prices will grow by will made about UAH 1.6 per kilo.

The director general said that one of the major reason for the bread price increase was the deficit of wheat of class 2 and 3.

He said the flour price had already grown by 4% to UAH 7,400 per ton and that it would continue growing.

Besides, he added that other reasons for the price growth were the increase in gas prices and salaries.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on August 10, First Deputy Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food, Maksym Martyniuk, said that the Government was taking measures to avoid bread price hikes.