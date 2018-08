President Petro Poroshenko has discussed the issue of release of jailed Ukrainian filmmaker Oleh Sentsov with German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

The presidential press service announced this in a statement after a telephone conversation between Poroshenko and Merkel, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the statement, Poroshenko and Merkel coordinated their positions on the eve of the August 18 meeting between the German chancellor and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The leaders of the two countries discussed the situation in the Donbas and further steps to ensure progress in the efforts to achieve peaceful settlement of the conflict.

According to the statement, Poroshenko paid special attention to the issue of release of Ukrainian citizens unlawfully imprisoned in the non-government-controlled territories and Russia, particularly Sentsov.

Poroshenko and Merkel also discussed the security challenges related to the construction of the Nord Stream-2 gas pipeline and agreed a schedule for further contacts aimed at developing the bilateral dialogue between the two countries.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the mass media reported on August 13 that Merkel and Putin intend to discuss the situation in eastern Ukraine and the Nord Stream-2 pipeline project during a meeting in Germany on August 18.