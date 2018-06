Poroshenko Enacts NSDC Decision On Testing Of Weapons And Military Equipment In Ukraine 17:43

Monetary Base Down 1.2% To UAH 407.2 Billion In May 17:42

NBU Preserves Mandatory Sale Of 50% Of Exporters’ Foreign-Currency Earnings 17:39

European Parliament: EU's Macro-Financial Assistance Worth EUR 1 Billion Will Be Provided In Two Tranches During 2.5 Years If Ukraine Succeeds In Combating Corruption 17:37

Heraschenko: Temporary Occupied Territories Ministry Starts To Pay Compensation To Hostages Released In December 17:34

European Parliament Approves Allocation Of EUR 1 Billion To Ukraine By EU 17:32

Cabinet Accepts Resignation Statement From Donetsk Governor Zhebrivskyi 17:30

Court Extends Ex-Mp Shepelev's Arrest Until August 17:28

Supreme Court Refuses To Revise 10-Year-Imprisonment Sentence To Russian Ageev 17:26