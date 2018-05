Kyiv To Raise Fares For Public Transport To UAH 8 From July 15

The Kyiv City State Administration has decided to raise fares for ground and underground public transport in Kyiv to UAH 8 from July 15, 2018.

Deputy chairperson of the Kyiv City State Administration Dmytro Davtian announced this at the briefing, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The tariff will be raised to UAH 8 for a one-time trip, with the maintenance of benefits for the purchase of reusable tickets.

When buying a ticket for a subway for a month, one trip will cost from UAH 6.30.

At the same time, Davtian noted that the economically justified tariff for transportation of one passenger is UAH 8.27 in the subway, UAH 8.77 in ground transport, and thus the said increase is a compromise.

He also said that for pensioners, veterans of the antiterrorist operation, liquidators of the accident at the Chernobyl NPP and other privileged categories of the population, the trip will remain free.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Kyivpastrans utility company intends to raise fares for public transport in Kyiv to UAH 8 hryvnia from July 15, 2018.