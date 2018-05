President Poroshenko: U.S. Special Representative For Ukraine Volker Will Pay Official Visit To Ukraine On May

United States Special Representative for Ukraine Negotiations Kurt Volker will pay an official visit to Ukraine on May 14.

President Petro Poroshenko said this to the press after the negotiations with Chancellor of the Federal Republic of Germany Angela Merkel and President of the French Republic Emmanuel Macron in Aachen (Germany), Ukrainian News Agency reports.

President Poroshenko added that the United States supports Ukraine's efforts in deployment of a United Nations peacekeeping mission and counts on Russia's support to respective draft resolution to be tabled in for consideration by the United Nations Security Council.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Poroshenko, Merkel and Macron have discussed inclusion of the deployment of a UN peacekeeping mission into the action plan for implementation of the Minsk agreements.