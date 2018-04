The Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe recognized Ukraine's uncontrolled territories of Donetsk and Luhansk regions as being under the control of Russia.

Deputy chairperson of the Petro Poroshenko Bloc faction in the Verkhovna Rada, a member of the Ukrainian delegation to the PACE Oleksii Honcharenko wrote this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The PACE just supported the edits of the Ukrainian delegation, the first author of which was honored to be me, to one of the reports. Now the occupied territory of Donbas is described in the PACE decision not as "non-government controlled territories", but as "territories under effective control by the Russian Federation", the MP wrote.

The amendment of the Ukrainian delegation in the PACE was adopted in the report "On the state of emergency and derogation from the Convention on Human Rights".

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in January, PACE called on the parties of the conflict in Donbas to ensure the exchange and release of the captured persons.