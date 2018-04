Merkel Expecting To Meet With Poroshenko And Macron In German Aachen In May

Chancellor of the Federal Republic of Germany Angela Merkel expects that she will meet with President Petro Poroshenko and President of the French Republic Emmanuel Macron in Aachen (Germany) in May.

She said this at a joint briefing with the President of Ukraine in Berlin, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Russian publication Kommersant informed about preparation of a meeting between leaders of Ukraine, Germany and France in Aachen (Germany) in May for discussion of the deployment of a UN peacekeeping mission in Donbas.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on March 29, leaders of the Normandy Format countries, Ukraine, Germany, Russia and France, made a joint statement in support of ceasefire in Donbas.