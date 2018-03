Energy Commission Adopts 3 Codes And 3 Rules Required For Introduction Of New Electricity Market

The National Commission for State Regulation of Energy and Public Utility Services (the Energy Commission) has adopted three codes and three rules required for introduction of the law of Ukraine on the market of electric energy.

The Energy Commission adopted the documents at its sitting on Wednesday, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In particular, the Energy Commission adopted the code of transmission system, the code of distribution systems, and the code of commercial calculation of electric energy. The Energy Commission also adopted draft rules of the markets, including the retail electricity market.

The Energy Commission has also adopted the order of calculation of payment for connection to the transmission system and the distribution system.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine adopted the draft law on the electricity market in April 2017.

President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko signed the law on the electricity market on June 8, 2017.

The law was drafted jointly with the European Energy Community, approved by the European Union and Ukraine's American partners, and supported by international anti-corruption organizations.

The law also adds to the list of market participants a new trader, which can be any business entity that purchases electricity exclusively for the purpose of resale, excluding sale to end users.

In addition, the law introduces a system of special obligations to protect public interests during the functioning of the electricity market.