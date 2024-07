HACC chooses preventive measure for Zhevaho in form of detention without his participation - lawyers

The High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) has chosen a preventive measure for the businessman, former member of the Verkhovna Rada Kostiantyn Zhevaho in the form of detention.

Zhevaho's press service informed Ukrainian News agency about this.

"Lawyers of the well-known businessman, investor and philanthropist Kostiantyn Zhevaho inform about the decision of the High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) to impose a preventive measure on him in accordance with Part 6 of Article 193 of the Criminal Procedure Code," it was informed.

The lawyers assume that the purpose of the court choosing such a preventive measure is to further conduct a special pre-trial investigation without the participation of Zhevaho.

Zhevaho's defense lawyers reported that the NACB detectives will interrogate their client in France tomorrow.

A SACPO prosecutor is also going to come to France for questioning.

The lawyers will appeal the decision of the investigating judge to the HACC Appeals Chamber on the preventive measure.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, by the decision of the Supreme Court of France, all restrictions have been removed from the businessman, former member of the Verkhovna Rada, Kostiantyn Zhevaho, in particular, he can now leave France without hindrance.