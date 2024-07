Netherlands and Denmark "just now" sending F-16 fighters to Ukraine - Blinken

The first batch of American-made F-16 fighter jets is already being transferred to Ukraine from Denmark and the Netherlands and will appear in Ukrainian skies this summer, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said.

This was reported by the Reuters agency on Wednesday, July 10.

Blinken, speaking at an event on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Washington, said that a credible package for Ukraine will be released within the next few days that will build a clear and strong bridge to Ukraine's membership in NATO.

"I'm also happy to report that as we speak, the transfer of F-16 fighter jets coming from Denmark is underway, arriving from the Netherlands. And these aircraft ... will fly in the skies of Ukraine to ensure that Ukraine can continue to effectively defend itself against russian aggression," Blinken emphasized.

Strengthening air defense is crucial for Ukraine, as Moscow resumed air attacks on Ukraine's national energy system in the spring, Reuters reminds.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Denmark will not be able to continue training Ukrainian pilots on F-16 fighters after 2024, Defense Minister Troels Lund Poulsen said.

In addition, the commander of the Danish Air Force Jan Dam urged not to set too high expectations after the arrival of F-16 fighter jets in Ukraine.

On July 10, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine needs at least 128 aircraft to counter the aggressor country of russia.