Share:













Copied



A series of steps being taken now will facilitate Ukraine's accession to NATO when the time is right.

This was stated by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg before the beginning of the meeting of the Euro-Atlantic Council in Washington, European Pravda writes.

He reminded that all allies agree that Ukraine will become a member of the Alliance, but it is too early to say when it will happen.

"To invite a new ally, we need a consensus. We are moving together with Ukraine, Ukraine is getting closer and closer to membership, and we are doing it with concrete actions," Stoltenberg said.

According to him, the only question now is the wording that the leaders are going to agree on later today.

"The fact that we will have a 700-person NATO command located in Germany, as well as hubs in the eastern part of the Alliance to facilitate training and security assistance for Ukraine is also part of Ukraine's rapprochement with NATO," the Secretary General said.

He also mentioned the long-term financial commitment, interoperability issues, and the delivery of Western fighter jets as examples of how the Alliance is moving Ukraine toward NATO and making it "increasingly easy for them to join when the time is right."

As you know, Ukraine is not expected to be invited to join the Alliance at the Washington NATO summit.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Stoltenberg hopes that Ukraine will become a member of NATO within 10 years.