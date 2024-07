Share:













Free roaming for Ukrainians in the European Union has been extended for another year.

This is stated in the message of the European Commission, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

"The Commission welcomes the fifth prolongation for another twelve months of the voluntary agreement between 22 European and seven Ukrainian telecommunications operators to ensure that refugees from Ukraine can stay connected across borders… The latest data provided by the Body of European regulators of electronic communications (BEREC) shows that the agreement has been efficient in allowing operators to provide affordable calls. Operators that are signatories of the Joint Statement generally benefit from mutually lower rates than those who have not signed, which in turns means that they can offer lower charges to their customers,” the message says.

According to the announcement, telecommunications operators from the EU and Ukraine signed for the first time a joint statement on their coordinated efforts to ensure and stabilize affordable or free roaming and international calls between the EU and Ukraine in April 2022.

At the same time, in April 2023, the EU-Ukraine association committee adopted the proposal of the European Commission regarding Ukraine's accession to the EU rules on roaming.

In parallel, Ukraine has worked on fully aligning their legislation with that of the EU, in order to integrate into the EU Roaming area. The primary law was signed by President Zelensky, and it was published in the Official Journal of Ukraine on 19 June 2024, while secondary laws remain to be adopted. After Ukraine notifies its full alignment, which is expected in the coming months, the European Commission will assess the conformity of the national legislation. Subject to a positive assessment endorsed by Member States, as well as a final decision by the EU-Ukraine association committee, Ukraine will become part of the EU Roaming area, which will provide a more stable and long-term solution for roaming," the message states.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, in June President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed the law on a single roaming zone with the EU.