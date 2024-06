Single roaming zone. What advantages of mobile communication Ukrainians can now use

Share:













Copied



President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed the law No. 10265 on a single roaming zone with the EU.

This was reported by the press service of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine.

From now on, Ukraine has joined the common roaming zone between Ukraine and the EU. This means that Ukrainians abroad will receive roaming service in EU countries in the "Roaming like at home" (RLAH) mode.

RLAH means that sim-card holders of Ukrainian mobile operators will receive and make calls, send SMS and transfer data via the Internet at the rates of their home service package. Additional payment will not be charged.

Accordingly, foreigners who will come to Ukraine will enjoy the same advantages of their home packages.

The law significantly improves the investment climate for business in the field of electronic communications. Domestic economic entities will receive a high degree of trust, working according to uniform rules with European partners.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ukrainians on social networks complain about mobile operators for the lack of communication and Internet after new power outages began.