Defense Ministry answers whether person liable for military service who submitted documents for deferment will

Before the decision on granting a deferment is adopted by the commission, the person liable for military service is not sent for a medical examination to determine fitness for military service and is not subject to conscription.

It was reported in the Ministry of Defense.

The application and documents confirming the right to a deferment will be considered within seven days from the date of their receipt by the commission in a territorial recruitment and social support center.

However, the review period may be extended if the commission has requested additional information from other state bodies. Then the documents will be considered no later than the next day after receiving the answer.

The Ministry of Defense noted that person liable for military service will be notified by phone, email or mail about the decision regarding the deferment.

In case of a positive decision, the person liable for military service will receive a certificate. In case of refusal - a written notification stating the reasons. This information should be displayed in the Reserve+ application.

