President Volodymyr Zelenskyy from Washington (USA) announced the decision on F-16 fighter jets and two new security agreements.

Zelenskyy announced this in a video message, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Today we continue our work in Washington, in particular, there will be a decision on the F-16s very soon. We are increasing the number of aircraft available to Ukraine," he said.

Zelenskyy noted that yesterday Ukraine received a decision on 5 more Patriots and dozens of other air defense systems.

Also, according to him, there will be two new security agreements.

"There will now be two new security agreements. There, in the agreements, support for sanctions against russia, support for our entry into the EU and NATO, support for our defense - our soldiers, all our people, reconstruction. We take all this into account in the security agreements in the same way as needed," he said.

Zelenskyy added that he will have at least ten talks with the leaders of the countries in Washington, as well as meetings in the US Congress.

"We appreciate American support and today we will talk about how to add even more good results to our interaction with America - preferably far-reaching," he noted.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Zelenskyy began a working visit to the United States of America on July 9 to participate in the events of the 75th NATO summit in Washington.

Zelenskyy said that Ukraine needs at least 128 aircraft to counter the aggressor country of russia, which is using 300 combat aircraft against Ukraine.