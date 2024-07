Xi Jinping and putin consider peace talks between russia and Ukraine by end of year to be real - Orbán

Europe should come up with a peace initiative without waiting for the USA, because the next two months of the war in Ukraine will be "the most dramatic".

Prime Minister of Hungary Viktor Orbán wrote about this in his letter to the President of the European Council Charles Michel and the leaders of the European Union.

El Pais writes about it.

After a visit to Moscow and talks with russian dictator vladimir putin, Orbán wrote that the peace proposals of the spring of 2022 are still relevant. According to him, Chinese leader Xi Jinping also admits that negotiations between the russian federation and Ukraine will take place by the end of the year.

"According to the plan, the Crimean Peninsula would remain under russian occupation, but without Ukrainian recognition, Kyiv would refuse NATO membership, restrictions would be imposed on the size and capabilities of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, and several Western countries would provide security guarantees and assistance to Ukraine, which would already be a neutral country in the event of an attack," the article says.

Orbán also noted that russia will allegedly positively perceive possible proposals regarding a ceasefire and a road map for peace negotiations. He stated that the USA is currently busy with its election process, so it will not put forward peace proposals, therefore, in his opinion, Europe should do it. Orbán called China's policy a "policy of peace".

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on July 2, during a visit to Kyiv, Orbán offered President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to cease fire and start negotiations with russia.

On May 6, Chinese President Xi Jinping supported the "Olympic truce" in Ukraine.

On April 16, Xi Jinping advocated a peace conference regarding Ukraine with only the participation of the russian federation.