In the Okhmatdyt National Children's Specialized Hospital in Kyiv, which suffered from shelling by the russian military on the morning of July 8, energy workers have restored the light.

It was reported by the press service of DTEK.

"Two sleepless nights, three new transformer substations, 29 installed cable lines – and the children's hospital is repowered," the message states.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on July 9, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal announced that the state will completely rebuild the Okhmatdyt National Children's Specialized Hospital in Kyiv, work has already begun.

Investigators of the Security Service of Ukraine established that the aggressor country russia hit the Okhmatdyt National Children's Specialized Hospital in Kyiv with a Kh-101 missile on July 8.

According to the Ministry of Health, 627 children were in Okhmatdyt when the russian missile hit. After the attack on the hospital, 94 patients were quickly transported from the hospital to other medical facilities in Kyiv, where they are provided with the necessary medical assistance. At the same time, 465 children who needed planned treatment were examined and temporarily discharged home. 68 patients remained under treatment in the surviving buildings of Okhmatdyt.