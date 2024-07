Share:













Copied



The state will completely rebuild the Okhmatdyt National Children's Specialized Hospital in Kyiv, work is starting now.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal announced this on his Telegram channel, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

"Today, we are allocating UAH 100 million from the reserve fund of the state budget for priority restoration work in Okhmatdyt. We will further increase funding as the reconstruction project is prepared," he said.

The Prime Minister reported that one building of the hospital was completely destroyed, four were seriously damaged.

Shmyhal added that together with UNICEF they will allocate an assistance in the amount of UAH 10,800 for each family member for each family with children affected by the russian attack on July 8.

The Prime Minister thanked everyone who helped fight the consequences of russian terror: rescuers, doctors, caring citizens, volunteers and businesses.

He expressed special thanks to all those who responded to the fundraising for Okhmatdyt through the United24 platform. According to him, it was possible to collect UAH 100 million in just a few hours, and these resources will also be used to restore the hospital.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on Tuesday around noon, the Minister of Interior Affairs Ihor Klymenko announced that emergency and rescue work on the territory of Okhmatdyt in Kyiv has been completed. As a result of the russian attack on this location, 2 people were killed, 32 wounded sought medical help, and 8 children were hospitalized with injuries.

Investigators of the Security Service of Ukraine established that the aggressor country russia hit the Okhmatdyt National Children's Specialized Hospital in Kyiv with a Kh-101 missile on July 8.