Share:













Copied



According to updated data, 33 people were killed as a result of the russian missile attack on Kyiv on July 8, and not 34, as previously reported.

This was reported by the Kyiv City Military Administration.

"Data update. After additional examinations, the number of people killed by the missile attack on July 8, 2024, has been clarified. 33 people were killed in Kyiv, not 34 as stated in previous operational summaries," the message says.

It will be recalled that earlier it was reported that 129 buildings were damaged and 34 people were killed as a result of a missile attack by the aggressor country of russia on Kyiv on July 8. The Kyiv City State Administration reported that emergency and rescue operations were completed in the capital after the massive missile attack on July 8.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, investigators of the Security Service of Ukraine established that on July 8, the aggressor country of russia hit the National Children's Specialized Hospital Okhmatdyt in Kyiv with an Kh-101 missile.

Meanwhile, the Kremlin-controlled russian mass media almost completely ignored the information about the attack by the russian army on the Okhmatdyt Children's Hospital in Kyiv, citing the propaganda narrative about "the fall of an anti-aircraft missile" on the medical facility.