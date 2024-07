Share:













129 buildings were damaged and 34 people were killed as a result of a missile attack by the aggressor country of russia on Kyiv on July 8.

This was announced by the Kyiv City Military Administration in the Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"A total of 129 buildings of all forms of ownership were damaged as a result of an enemy missile attack on Kyiv on July 8 in the capital... As of 09:00 in the morning, 34 people already have been killed by the missile attack on July 8, 2024 in Kyiv," the message says.

The Kyiv City Military Administration notes that all the destruction of objects has been recorded, and a decision has already been made regarding the first stages of restoration.

"Common areas in multi-apartment buildings will be renovated at the expense of the city. The apartments themselves, their windows, balconies, etc. are part of the state program of eRestoration. This also applies to private buildings. Regarding the high-rise building on Salskoho Street, where a russian missile destroyed the entire entrance - a special commission must complete its work on the inspection of the building. Based on the conclusions of the specialists, a decision will be made whether to rebuild the destroyed parts or whether the building cannot be repaired," the Kyiv City Military Administration reports.

The Kyiv City State Administration, in turn, reported that emergency rescue operations were completed in the capital after a massive missile attack on July 8, as a result of enemy fire on the city's civilian infrastructure, 34 people were killed, including 5 children.

In particular, 2 people were killed in the Okhmatdyt children’s hospital, in an apartment building on Volodymyra Salskoho Street - 14 people, including 5 children, 7 people in the Dominion business center, 9 people in the Adonis clinic. 2 people were killed near the Lukyanivska metro station.

121 people were injured, including 10 children.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on July 9, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal announced that the state will completely rebuild the National Children's Specialized Hospital Okhmatdyt in Kyiv, work has already begun.

Investigators of the Security Service of Ukraine established that the aggressor country of russia hit the National Children's Specialized Hospital Okhmatdyt in Kyiv with an Kh-101 missile on July 8.