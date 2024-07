War in Ukraine may continue for several more years. NATO gives disappointing forecast regarding war in Ukraine

NATO countries should be ready to support Kyiv in the long term, as the war in Ukraine may continue for several more years.

A high-ranking NATO official has stated this during the summit in Washington, Voice of America reports.

"We should all be ready to continue supporting Ukraine even after 2025. We understand that this conflict is unlikely to end in the near future," he said.

According to him, the war in Ukraine will require many years of effort, since Russia, without a doubt, will be able to endure life in the conditions of a war economy for at least another 3-4 years.

The Alliance official noted that the long-term consequences for the russian economy will be significant, but for now, russian society is ready to accept the proposed way of life.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on July 4, the U.S. Department of State said that at the NATO summit in Washington, Ukraine will be offered "concrete steps" for membership in the Alliance.

We will remind, at the end of May of this year, The Telegraph (UK) reported with reference to its own sources that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was asked not to raise the topic of Ukraine's membership in NATO this year.