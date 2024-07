Department of State announces that Ukraine will be offered "concrete paths" to NATO membership

At the NATO summit in Washington next week, Ukraine will be offered "concrete ways" to speed up its future membership in the North Atlantic alliance.

This was stated by Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs Douglas Jones, Voice of America ​​writes.

It is expected that the final declaration will confirm that Ukraine will become a member of NATO, although the specific wording is still being agreed upon.

Jones said the alliance will discuss how to help Ukraine defend against russian aggression now, how to deter russia in the future, and how to prepare for NATO membership.

Foreign ministers of 35 non-NATO partner countries, including Israel, Egypt, Jordan, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates, have also been invited to the summit in Washington.

This is the third summit in a row, where not only the heads of state of all 32 NATO member states, but also the leaders of the Indo-Pacific partner countries: Australia, Japan, South Korea and New Zealand will participate.

Jones noted that building the resilience of these allies against threats and challenges from China is one of the key items on the agenda.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte was elected as the new Secretary General of NATO.

Rutte will replace Norway's Jens Stoltenberg on October 1, who is stepping down after ten years in the post.