Woman from Chernivtsi tried to take Stradivari violin to Romania - Border Service

Border guards prevented an attempt to illegally take Antonio Stradivari's unique violin out of Ukraine.

This is stated in the message of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine.

So, on Monday, July 9, in the evening, a resident of Chernivtsi, born in 1976, left for Romania in her own car through the Porubne checkpoint.

During the inspection of the trunk of the car, the border guards together with the customs representatives discovered a violin marked "Antonius Stradiuarius Cremomentis Faciebad Anno 1713", which is probably of cultural and historical value.

Customs officials seized the instrument and sent it for examination.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in May 2024, border guards together with customs officers prevented the export of the Antonius Stradivarius violin, manufactured in 1713, abroad. Then the inspection group found the musical instrument in the trunk of a car headed for Poland.

It was also reported that in July 2023 they wanted to export a Stradivari violin made in 1730 from Ukraine. A bag with a musical instrument was discovered during border customs control at the Palanka-Mayaky-Udobne checkpoint in Odesa. The precious find was in the passenger compartment of the bus.