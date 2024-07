Share:













Overnight into Wednesday, July 10, the russian occupiers attacked an energy facility in the Rivne Region with attack drones.

This follows from a statement by the press service of the Ukrenergo national energy company, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

"Tonight, the enemy carried out an unmanned aerial vehicle attack on an energy facility in the Rivne Region," the message reads.

It is noted that as a result of the attack, household and industrial consumers were cut off in some areas of the region.

Currently, according to the company, the power supply to all consumers has been restored, and emergency restoration work is ongoing.

In turn, the board chairperson of Ukrenergo, Volodymyr Kudrytskyi, said on the air of the We - Ukraine+ TV channel that despite the damage caused to the company's power facility in the Rivne Region, the schedule of shutdowns for today should remain unchanged.

"Even despite the damage that was caused, we do not plan to change the schedule in any way in the western region. That is, in the western, southern, central, northern, and eastern regions, in addition to the front-line areas, the situation with energy supply is approximately the same," said Kudrytskyi.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on July 6, the russian invaders attacked the Sumy Region with drones; as a result of the enemy attack, power was cut off in several districts.

Ukraine has lost 9 GW of capacity since the end of March due to russian shelling.