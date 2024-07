Share:













The Ukrainian Defense Industry joint-stock company (formerly Ukroboronprom) opened a representative office in Washington (USA).

Oleksandr Kamyshin, Minister of Strategic Industry, announced this on the Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"On July 9, on the sidelines of the 75th NATO Summit, we opened the first foreign representative office of JSC Ukroboronprom - an office in Washington. Its main task is to maximally promote the implementation of joint Ukrainian-American defense projects. To interact with local business and state authorities, to negotiate the transfer of military technologies," he wrote.

According to Kamyshin, the opening of an office in Washington will deepen the cooperation of the Ukrainian defense industry with the American one and strengthen the integration of Ukraine into the defense and industrial base of NATO.

