At the NATO summit, Ukraine will try to convince the United States to lift ban on strikes on russian territory

Ukraine intends to increase pressure on the administration of U.S. President Joe Biden to remove restrictions on the task of striking U.S. weapons on the territory of russia.

This follows from an interview by the Head of the Presidential Office, Andrii Yermak, with Politico.

According to him, Ukrainian officials are going to raise this issue at the summit of NATO, which started in Washington on July 9.

The publication notes that Ukraine has repeatedly asked the Biden administration to lift the ban on the use of long-range missiles to strike russian army facilities on the territory of russia.

Despite numerous requests, the U.S. leadership has refrained from granting permission because it fears that strikes deep into russia could provoke dictator Vladimir Putin to escalate.

New efforts by Ukrainian officials to pressure their colleagues from the United States began after the massive russian missile attack on Ukraine on July 8, during which a missile hit the Okhmatdyt Children's Hospital in Kyiv.

Yermak emphasized that Ukraine considers Washington's fears about a possible escalation to be well-founded. At the same time, they should not prevail over the need to give Kyiv freedom of action to retaliate.

The Head of the Presidential Office added that he plans to raise the issue again this week during meetings with representatives of the Biden administration.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on July 9, U.S. National Security Council strategic communications coordinator John Kirby said that Washington has no intention of lifting restrictions on strikes on the territory of russia after the russian missile attack on Okhmatdyt.

At the end of June, The Washington Post reported with reference to U.S. officials that the range of use of American weapons on the territory of russia should not exceed 100 kilometers from the border of Ukraine.

Let us add that the U.S. permission to launch strikes on the territory of russia does not apply to ATACMS ballistic missiles.