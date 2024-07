Due to record drought, yield of winter wheat and barley may decrease by 5-7% - Vysotskyi

Due to the record drought in the southern regions, the yield of winter wheat and barley may decrease by 5-7%.

Acting Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food Taras Vysotskyi announced this on the air of Suspilne, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

"Despite the insidious shelling of the fields, Ukrainian farmers continue to actively harvest. Due to the record drought in the southern regions of Ukraine, the yield of wheat and barley may decrease by 5-7% compared to last year," he said.

According to Vysotskyi, more than 4 million tons of early grain crops have already been collected in Ukraine.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, farmers have started harvesting early crops.

The Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food predicts a decrease in the harvest of grain and leguminous crops by 6.7% to 56 million tons in 2024 compared to 2023.