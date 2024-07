Share:













The Ministry of Defense has signed a memorandum with one of the world leaders in the field of satellite technologies, the Finnish company ICEYE, on deepening cooperation in the field of space intelligence.

The Ministry of Defense, has said this in a statement, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

"The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine and the Finnish company ICEYE, one of the world leaders in the field of satellite technologies, signed a Memorandum of Cooperation. The agreement is aimed at strengthening cooperation in the field of remote sensing of the Earth, which is important for the national security and defense of Ukraine. Cooperation will contribute to the strengthening of space defense capabilities of Ukraine and integration of the country into the global space economy," the statement reads.

Deputy Minister of Defense Kateryna Chernohorenko emphasized that cooperation with ICEYE and the signing of the memorandum will significantly improve Ukraine's intelligence activities.

"We are grateful to the company for its commitment to democratic values, support of the Ukrainian people and its position on limiting space photography over the territory of Ukraine. We must protect our country on the ground, in the air, at sea, in cyberspace and in space," Chernohorenko said.

ICEYE is a manufacturer of microsatellites and owns one of the world's largest arrays of radar satellites. They provide objective data about the Earth's surface in almost real time and provide access to up-to-date data day and night, even in difficult weather conditions.

"In February 2022, we suspended the sale of satellite images of the territory of Ukraine to any non-governmental or non-allied organizations. Today, we continue to adhere to this position against military aggression in the region. As an operator of high-tech space assets and a provider of geospatial intelligence, we consider it our duty to prevent malicious use of our services against Ukraine," said Rafal Modrzewski, CEO and co-founder of ICEYE.

He called on his colleagues to support the company and Ukraine in countering unjustified russian aggression.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, in June the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine said that thanks to the "people's satellite" of ICEYE, which was purchased by the Serhii Prytula Foundation, the Defense Intelligence took 4,200 pictures of russian military facilities, some of which were used for attacks by the Defense Forces.