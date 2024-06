Defense Intelligence tells about "people's satellite" work results. With its help, they struck all russian tar

Thanks to the "people's satellite" ICEYE, which was purchased by the Serhii Prytula Foundation, the Defense Intelligence took 4,200 pictures of russian military facilities, some of which were used for attacks by the Defense Forces.

This was reported in the press service of the Defense Intelligence.

According to the Defense Intelligence, access to the ICEYE group of satellites and directly to the "people's satellite" allowed intelligence officers to take 4,173 photos of russian objects. Among them are:

370 airfields;

238 positions of air defense and radio technical intelligence;

153 oil depots and fuel warehouses;

147 warehouses of missile, aviation weapons and ammunition;

17 naval bases.

The work of the “people's satellite”. Photo: t.me/DIUkraine

"It is very important that reconnaissance from the earth's orbit allows receiving data both on the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine and in other places on the planet where the military forces and means of the terrorist country of russia are located. Also, in the lens of ICEYE, there are points of permanent deployment of enemy forces, their training grounds, military towns, mobilization deployment centers - this allows us to track the dynamics of russia's movements with its personnel, to reveal its military intentions with the aim of disrupting them," the press service of the Defense Intelligence reported.

It will be recalled that the ICEYE "people's satellite" helped Ukrainian soldiers strike a russian amphibious ship and a submarine in the Sevastopol Bay.