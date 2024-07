Share:













From July 16, a joint project of the Ministry of Defense and the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine will start in Lviv in the recruiting center of the Ukrainian Army - the recruiting group for equipping units of unmanned systems of the Ground Forces Drone Force will start work.

This is stated in the message of the Ministry of Defense, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

It is noted that all applicants will be able to pass the selection on the UAV simulator, get the necessary information about service in the crews of unmanned aerial vehicles and be recruited for the position of UAV operator.

"We carry out a thorough selection of candidates, including basic general military training and specialized professional training. All stages of joining the Ground Forces are included in a single project and are under full control. A person receives a specialized military accounting specialty and is guaranteed to get into the selected unit for the selected position," said Oleksii Chornomaz, head of the Unmanned Systems Department of the Ground Forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Professional training lasts from 17 to 45 days, depending on the specialization of the UAV operator. After completion of training, a serviceman is sent to a selected unit of the Ground Forces.

"Now we can move from the online mode of candidate selection to the selection through the recruiting centers of the Ukrainian Army. The main thing is that now we can test candidates on the spot. A person can see unmanned complexes, learn about their features, pass tests on a simulator and get help from a professional instructor,” Tetiana Muraviova, the head of the recruiting group for equipping units of unmanned systems of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces of Ukraine, said.

The joint pilot project will take place in Lviv from July 16 to 19. In the future, the project will be available in other cities as well.

"If a person has received a summons to clarify data, he can come, decide, undergo testing and join the Armed Forces as a volunteer. We will accompany such a person at all stages of joining the army, including registration at a territorial recruitment and social support center and during training. I invite everyone to make a conscious choice," stressed Oleksii Bezhevets, the authorized representative of the Ministry of Defense on recruiting issues.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, in June, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy by decree implemented the decision of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine on the creation of unmanned systems forces as a separate type of force in the structure of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.