President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has put into effect the decision of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) dated June 25 on the creation of Unmanned Systems Forces as a separate type of force in the structure of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

This is stated in Decree No. 382 of June 25, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

"Taking into account the experience of the long-term large-scale armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, with the aim of increasing the capabilities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the use of unmanned and robotic air, sea and ground systems, ensuring their readiness for use, in accordance with the proposal of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine, the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine decided to support the proposal made by the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine regarding the creation of Unmanned Systems Forces as a separate type of force in the structure of the Armed Forces of Ukraine," the NSDC decision reads.

The Cabinet of Ministers must submit to the Verkhovna Rada for consideration within a month relevant proposals regarding the creation of Unmanned Systems Forces in the structure of the Armed Forces.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, in June, the Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Colonel Vadym Sukharevskyi, was appointed to the post of the Commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In February, Zelenskyy instructed the Cabinet of Ministers to work out the issue of creating Unmanned Systems Forces within the structure of the Armed Forces.

Defense Minister Rustem Umierov called the production and procurement of drones a priority of the Ministry of Defense for 2024.