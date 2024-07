Share:













Copied



The Cabinet of Ministers has decided to move employees and patients from the destroyed and damaged buildings of the Kyiv’s Okhmatdyt National Children's Specialized Hospital to Kyiv Regional Clinical Hospitals No. 1 and No. 2.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal announced this on his Telegram channel, the Ukrainian News agency reports

"The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, has set the task of finding a location for the relocation of doctors and small patients from the destroyed and damaged buildings as soon as possible. Such locations have already been found. These are Kyiv Regional Clinical Hospitals No. 1 and No. 2. We are issuing the appropriate order to start the relocation," he said.

In turn, the Kyiv Regional Military Administration reported on the Telegram channel that the Kyiv Region medical facilities were accepting patients from Okhmatdyt and other victims yesterday, patients were received in three regional medical facilities.

"In fulfillment of the task of the President of Ukraine, the Kyiv Region joined in helping those injured during yesterday's missile attack. Yesterday, regional medical facilities began receiving the first patients from Okhmatdyt, as well as the wounded. So far, patients have been received in three regional medical facilities, in particular, the hospital that provides medical assistance to oncology patients," said the head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration, Ruslan Kravchenko.

According to him, 8 medical facilities of the Kyiv Region, both regional and district, are ready to receive small patients, adults and medical personnel, and have deployed more than 430 beds.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, Shmyhal said that the state will completely rebuild Okhmatdyt, the work is starting now.