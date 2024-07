Share:













Thanks to the joint operation of the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) and the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, there were explosions at the Akhtubinsk military airfield in the Astrakhan Region of the russian federation, at the 500 kV electrical substation in the Rostov Region, and at the oil depot in Kalach-on-Don in the Volgograd Region.

Sources in law enforcement agencies informed the Ukrainian News agency about this.

"Explosive night in russia: the SSU and the Defense Intelligence worked on a military airfield, an oil refinery and a power station. During the drone attack on the Akhtubinsk military airfield, russian Telegram channels wrote about the operation of the Pantsir air defense system and a series of strong explosions. This information was subsequently deleted. This indicates a successful attack, because usually the russian authorities clear the information space when important military objects are hit," the interlocutors said.

"The SBS, together with the Defense Intelligence and other Defense Forces, will continue to ensure hot summer nights at russian military facilities working for the war against Ukraine. The enemy will pay for all inhumane crimes," the sources added.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, SSU drones previously attacked oil depots in the Rostov Region.