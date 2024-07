Container ship of the world giant MSC arrives at Odesa Seaport for the first time since war starts

For the first time since the beginning of the full-scale war, the container ship Levante F of one of the world leaders in sea transportation, Mediterranean Shipping Co. (MSC), arrived at the Odesa seaport.

Forbes Ukraine writes about this with reference to Marine Traffic data, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The Levante F vessel under the flag of Panama arrived at the "Odesa Container Terminal" of the HHLA company on July 8 at 01:33 p.m. Kyiv time from the Georgian port of Poti.

It is noted that this is the first MSC container ship to enter a Ukrainian port since the beginning of the full-scale russian invasion.

It is designed for 700 TEU containers.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, 55 million tons of goods were exported through the Ukrainian sea corridor in 10 months.