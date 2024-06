Share:













55 million tons of goods were exported through the Ukrainian sea corridor over 10 months.

This is stated in the message of the Ministry of Development of Communities, Territories and Infrastructure, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

"55 million tons of cargo - the cargo turnover of the ports of Great Odesa during the 10 months of operation of the Ukrainian corridor. 1,954 loaded vessels, while 37.4 million tons of agricultural products were exported to 45 countries of the world. The constant increase in the volume of transportation indicates the effectiveness of the functioning of the Ukrainian maritime corridor, which Ukraine opened ten months ago independently, exclusively with the assistance of the United Defense Forces," the message reads.

Currently, 68 ships are waiting to approach the ports of Odesa, Chornomorsk and Pivdennyi, exporting almost 2 million tons of cargo.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on September 21, 2023, the bulk carrier Resilient Africa arrived in the Turkish Bosphorus Strait.

This is the first ship with grain from Ukraine that passed through the Black Sea through the temporary corridor.

On July 17, 2023, russia announced the withdrawal of navigation security guarantees in the Black Sea to ensure the "grain corridor".