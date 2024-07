Share:













The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Italy, Antonio Tajani, accused russia of war crimes, commenting on the missile attack of the russian army on the Okhmatdyt children's hospital in Kyiv.

Tajani wrote about this on X (formerly Twitter).

"I am shocked by the footage of the bombing of Kyiv, during which a children's hospital was also damaged. These are war crimes that should be condemned by the entire international community," the message reads.

Tajani added that Italy will continue to protect the sovereignty of Ukraine and its people.

Sono colpito per le immagini dei bombardamenti su Kiev con i quali è stato colpito anche un ospedale pediatrico. Crimini di guerra che vanno condannati da tutta la comunità internazionale. Il Governo continuerà a difendere la sovranità dell’Ucraina e del suo popolo. — Antonio Tajani (@Antonio_Tajani) July 8, 2024

“I am struck by the images of the bombings in Kyiv which also hit a children's hospital. War crimes that must be condemned by the entire international community. The Government will continue to defend the sovereignty of Ukraine and its people,” the statement says.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on the morning of July 8, the russian occupiers launched a massive missile attack on Ukraine. Kyiv suffered the most, where a missile directly hit the Okhmatdyt hospital.

Recall that Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said that the government is looking for new locations for the relocation of employees and patients of Okhmatdyt.

It became known that a 30-year-old doctor from Lviv was killed as a result of a missile attack on Okhmatdyt.