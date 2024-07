Share:













All military facilities and critical infrastructure of the aggressor state of russia, which it uses in the war against Ukraine, are subject to destruction.

The representative of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Yevhen Yerin, announced this on the air of the United News telethon, Ukrinform reports on Monday, July 8.

Yerin said that today's mass attack on Ukraine does not make any sense for the russian federation from a military point of view, but was intended to scare people and cause as much destruction as possible. According to him, the aggressor is constantly working on improving production for the release of missiles, but the Defense Forces are doing everything to disrupt these actions.

"For intelligence, the priority is always those objects that allow the enemy to gain some advantage, to inflict damage on our civilian objects and on Ukraine in general. Every object - military or critical infrastructure, which the enemy uses for these purposes - is a legitimate goal for us," Yerin emphasized.

Ukraine will certainly respond to the crime of the russian occupiers, emphasized the representative of the Defense Intelligence.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on the morning of July 8, air defense was operating in the Kyiv Region due to a missile attack by the russian occupiers.

The Okhmatdyt children's hospital in Kyiv was damaged by russian shelling.

In addition, a residential building was hit in Kyiv as a result of a russian missile attack. Entrances were damaged. One was destroyed.